Global Care Capital Announces LOI for Acquisition of CCM Technologies Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE:HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”) a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent dated April 5th, 2021 (the “LOI”), which sets out the basic terms and conditions for the acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding securities in the capital of CCM Technologies Inc. (Cryptocurrency Mining Technologies) (“CCM”), a cryptocurrency mining company with state of the art ASIC chips, in exchange for securities in Global Care (the “Transaction”).

The Company and CCM have entered into the LOI, which sets out certain terms and conditions pursuant to which the proposed Transaction will be completed. The terms outlined in the LOI are subject to the parties successfully entering into a definitive agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) in respect of the Transaction on or before April 30th, 2021 or such other date as the Company and CCM may mutually agree. The material terms of the Transaction are as follows:

In consideration for the Transaction, Global Care will issue an aggregate of 95,000,000 common shares of Global Care (the “ Consideration Shares ”) to CCM shareholders at a deemed price of $0.11 per Consideration Share and issue to CCM warrant holders an aggregate of 65,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the “ Consideration Warrants ”)

”) to CCM shareholders at a deemed price of $0.11 per Consideration Share and issue to CCM warrant holders an aggregate of 65,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the “ ”) Each Consideration Warrant permits the holder thereof to acquire one Global Care common share at a price of $0.05 until 1 year after the closing of the transaction.

There is no hold period for the Consideration Shares or Consideration Warrants pursuant to applicable securities laws.



The Transaction is an arms-length transaction and no change in management, or the Board of Directors of Global Care is being contemplated at this time. The LOI also contemplates other material conditions precedent to the closing of the Transaction, including the completion of due diligence, compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements and receipt of all necessary regulatory, corporate, third-party, board and shareholder approvals being obtained, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed, or at all.