Issue of Equity

Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
6 April 2021
The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce an allotment on 5 April 2021 of Generalist Shares of 0.1p each (“Generalist Shares”) and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription that opened on 22 March 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

5 April 2021 375,458 68.04p   330,796 72.56p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 April 2021.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

   

DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000
Generalist Shares of 0.1 pence each 47,684,290 860 41,008,489,400
Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 19,560,887 860 16,822,362,820
Total Voting Rights     63,853,104,524

