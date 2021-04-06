 
Van Lanschot Kempen update on share buy-back programme 30 March 2021 – 1 April 2021

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 6 April 2021

In the period from 30 March 2021 until 1 April 2021 Van Lanschot Kempen has repurchased 21,809 of its own shares (depositary receipts for Class A ordinary shares). The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.89 per share for a total amount of €520,958.

These repurchases are part of the share buy-back programme for at most 400,000 of own shares, which was announced on 25 February 2021. The total number of shares repurchased to date is 187,885.

More information, including a detailed overview of the repurchase transactions under this programme, is available on www.vanlanschotkempen.com/sharebuyback.

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
 Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Kempen and Evi brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for both its clients and the society of which it is part. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands’ oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

For more information, please visit vanlanschotkempen.com

Disclaimer
 This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation for the sale, purchase or acquisition in any other way or subscription to any financial instrument and is not a recommendation to perform or refrain from performing any action.

This press release is a translation of the Dutch language original and is provided as a courtesy only. In the event of any disparities, the Dutch language version will prevail. No rights can be derived from any translation thereof.

 

30.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 23 March 2021 – 29 March 2021
23.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 16 March 2021 – 22 March 2021
16.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 9 March 2021 – 15 March 2021
11.03.21
Publication consolidated financial report 2020 Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management NV
09.03.21
Van Lanschot Kempen: update on share buy-back programme 2 March 2021 – 8 March 2021