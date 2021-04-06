AS Tallink Grupp statistics for March 2021 and the first quarter of the 2021 financial year

In March 2021 AS Tallink Grupp transported 71 979 passengers, which is a 74.2% decrease compared to March 2020. The number of cargo units decreased by 10.2% to 31 466 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 53.1% to 19 720 units in the same comparison.

In the first quarter of the 2021 financial year (January – March) AS Tallink Grupp transported 267 224 passengers, which is an 82.9% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 14.5% to 85 156 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 60.2% to 75 815 units in same comparison.