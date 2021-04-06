 
Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 16/2021 – 6 APRIL 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 76,924 657.36 50,566,864.74
29 March 2021 1,561 665.88 1,039,436.03
30 March 2021 6,885 673.38 4,636,221.30
31 March 2021 5,000 668.11 3,340,532.50
Accumulated under the program 90,370 659.32 59,583,054.56

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 857,810 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


