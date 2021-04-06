Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 16/2021 – 6 APRIL 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be
realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|76,924
|657.36
|50,566,864.74
|29 March 2021
|1,561
|665.88
|1,039,436.03
|30 March 2021
|6,885
|673.38
|4,636,221.30
|31 March 2021
|5,000
|668.11
|3,340,532.50
|Accumulated under the program
|90,370
|659.32
|59,583,054.56
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 857,810 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com
