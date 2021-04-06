NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF LEADING GLOBAL ADVANCED GRAPHITE MATERIALS EXPERT, DR. JÜRGEN KÖHLER, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS IT ADVANCES ITS LITHIUM-ION BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL PRODUCTION

 
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.04.2021, 09:00  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Personnel
06.04.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Dr. Köhler, a leading global industry expert and the former CEO of a world-leading advanced graphite materials company, has joined Nouveau Monde's Board

- Dr. Köhler's comes with more than 25 years of experience and will be a very valuable asset for Nouveau Monde, as the company advances its lithium-ion battery anode material facilities, using exclusively green hydropower as energy source

- As a Director, Dr. Köhler brings a unique combination of the highest technical expertise, as well as know how in respect to building and operating advanced graphite materials plants, like the ones Nouveau Monde has commenced building at Bécancour, Quebec

MONTRÉAL, CANADA, April 6, 2021 - Nouveau Monde Graphite ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is proud to announce the appointment to its Board of Dr. Jürgen Köhler effective April 1, 2021.

Dr. Köhler was formerly the CEO of SGL Carbon, one of the world's leading advanced graphite materials companies. Based in Wiesbaden, Germany, he was responsible for approximately 5,000 employees and over 30 operating plants globally. SGL Carbon is a supplier of graphite and composite materials for the automotive, aerospace, solar, wind energy industries, as well as for manufacturers of semiconductors, LEDs, and lithium-ion batteries. Before becoming the CEO of SGL Carbon, he worked for more than a decade as a senior chemical engineer and Department Leader for the company. Among his many roles, he was responsible for building and operating advanced graphite materials plants in Europe, North America and Asia.

