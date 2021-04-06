EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Phanes Group / Key word(s): Agreement Phanes Group signs both Power Purchase Agreement and Investment Agreement to develop 200 MWАС solar power plant in Uzbekistan 06.04.2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Phanes Group signs both Power Purchase Agreement and Investment Agreement to develop 200 MWАС solar power plant in Uzbekistan

Dubai-based international solar developer looks to add 200 MWAC of clean and affordable energy to Uzbekistan

Dubai - UAE, 6 April 2021: Phanes Group (www.PhanesGroup.com), an international solar energy developer, headquartered in Dubai, signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and Investment Agreement (IA) for a 200 MWАС grid-connected solar PV plant in Nurata, Navoi Region.

The PPA and IA between Phanes Group and the Government of Uzbekistan includes the technical and commercial terms for building, owning and operating a 200 MWAC solar PV project including facilities connecting to Khimiya 220/110 kV Substation. The signing of the PPA with National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan, IA with the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, with Phanes Group took place on 1 April 2021.

This ground-mounted project will significantly increase Uzbekistan's current solar PV installed capacity and contribute to the Government's plans to boost energy generation capacity to 30 GW, including 5 GW of solar by 2030.

"Uzbekistan earned the Economist's title of country of the year in 2019 and the nation is now regarded as a rising powerhouse in Central Asia," said Martin Haupts, CEO of Phanes Group. "With this agreement Phanes Group shares the vision for Uzbekistan's clean energy ambition and reaching its climate action goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) and dependency on fossil fuels."