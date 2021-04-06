 
checkAd

DGAP-News Your Family Entertainment AG: Renowned award for Stefan Piëch and his team at Your Family Entertainment AG for fighting violence and overstimulation in family television

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.04.2021, 09:00  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Your Family Entertainment AG: Renowned award for Stefan Piëch and his team at Your Family Entertainment AG for fighting violence and overstimulation in family television

06.04.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN A161N1; ISIN DE000A161N14)

Munich, April 06, 2021

Renowned award for Stefan Piëch and his team at Your Family Entertainment AG for fighting violence and overstimulation in family television.

Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG, receives the 10th award of the International Brand Colloquium.

The 13-member, top-class and independent jury selected Stefan Piëch from 12 nominees as the winner of the 10th award of the International Brand Colloquium. The jury was particularly impressed by the fact that Stefan Piëch "would like to make the world a little bit better and thus begin with our future - with our children", says Prof. Dr. Guido Quelle, managing partner of Mandat Managementberatung and chairman of the international brand colloquium. "How Stefan Piëch goes his own way in an entrepreneurial, personal and voluntary way and pays attention to a topic that can positively enrich many lives every day, impressed us as a jury very much".

The TV entrepreneur receives the award for his work against overstimulation and violence in children's television. With the nomination, the jury of the award would like to support Stefan Piëch and Your Family Entertainment AG in their concerns and create awareness so that children and young people can spend time in front of the screens that uplifts them and does not cause lasting damage.

Stefan Piëch and the Your Family Entertainment AG team produce and distribute children's and family programs that convey child-friendly content, positive values ​​and creativity, are also educational and, of course, non-violent - and that fits the image of the International Brand Colloquium, to find a worthy winner this year. Stefan Piëch follows, among others, dm- founder Professor Götz Werner, Mag. Carl Manner or Dr. Alfred Hudler, CEO of Ottakringer Getränke AG.

Seite 1 von 4
Your Family Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Your Family Entertainment AG: Renowned award for Stefan Piëch and his team at Your Family Entertainment AG for fighting violence and overstimulation in family television DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Your Family Entertainment AG: Renowned award for Stefan Piëch and his team at Your Family Entertainment AG for fighting violence and overstimulation in family television …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Sale of 10 Eagle Street Brisbane
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap gibt Ernennung der ehemaligen Führungskraft bei Toyota, Yves ...
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports Launching New Production Area at Sibirginskaya Underground Mine
DGAP-News: BPG Building Partners Group continues its expansion strategy with the acquisition of GSB Gerüstbau
DGAP-News: BPG Buliding Partners Group setzt Expansionskurs mit Übernahme der GSB Gerüstbau fort
DGAP-News: bp provides update on progress towards $35 billion net debt target
EQS-Adhoc: Change on the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG
DGAP-News: Eine im BMC Gastroenterology veröffentlichte Studie zeigt deutlich bessere Leistungsmerkmale bei ...
EQS-Adhoc: Änderungen im Verwaltungsrat der Swiss Steel Holding AG
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun beginnt strategisches Umweltprüfungsverfahren für das Projekt ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Renommierte Auszeichnung an Stefan Piëch und sein Team der Your Family Entertainment AG für Einsatz gegen Gewalt und Reizüberflutung im Familienfernsehen (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Renommierte Auszeichnung an Stefan Piëch und sein Team der Your Family Entertainment AG für Einsatz gegen Gewalt und Reizüberflutung im Familienfernsehen
01.04.21
Your Family Entertainment: Schwedischer Partner
01.04.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Playground TV startet eigenen deutschsprachigen Streaming-Channel mit beliebten Zeichentrickserien aus dem Repertoire der Your Family Entertainment AG (deutsch)
01.04.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Playground TV launches a dedicated German on-demand kids' channel in partnership with Your Family Entertainment AG
01.04.21
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Playground TV startet eigenen deutschsprachigen Streaming-Channel mit beliebten Zeichentrickserien aus dem Repertoire der Your Family Entertainment AG
30.03.21
Your Family Entertainment AG: English-language HD kids channel RiC.today launches on Planet Earth TV's streaming platform BossTV in the US
30.03.21
Your Family Entertainment AG: Englischsprachiger HD-Kindersender RiC.today startet auf Planet Earth TVs Streaming-Plattform BossTV in den USA

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
302
Your Family Entertainment AG da geht noch was