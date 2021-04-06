DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Your Family Entertainment AG: Renowned award for Stefan Piëch and his team at Your Family Entertainment AG for fighting violence and overstimulation in family television 06.04.2021 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, April 06, 2021

Renowned award for Stefan Piëch and his team at Your Family Entertainment AG for fighting violence and overstimulation in family television.

Dr. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG, receives the 10th award of the International Brand Colloquium.



The 13-member, top-class and independent jury selected Stefan Piëch from 12 nominees as the winner of the 10th award of the International Brand Colloquium. The jury was particularly impressed by the fact that Stefan Piëch "would like to make the world a little bit better and thus begin with our future - with our children", says Prof. Dr. Guido Quelle, managing partner of Mandat Managementberatung and chairman of the international brand colloquium. "How Stefan Piëch goes his own way in an entrepreneurial, personal and voluntary way and pays attention to a topic that can positively enrich many lives every day, impressed us as a jury very much".

The TV entrepreneur receives the award for his work against overstimulation and violence in children's television. With the nomination, the jury of the award would like to support Stefan Piëch and Your Family Entertainment AG in their concerns and create awareness so that children and young people can spend time in front of the screens that uplifts them and does not cause lasting damage.

Stefan Piëch and the Your Family Entertainment AG team produce and distribute children's and family programs that convey child-friendly content, positive values ​​and creativity, are also educational and, of course, non-violent - and that fits the image of the International Brand Colloquium, to find a worthy winner this year. Stefan Piëch follows, among others, dm- founder Professor Götz Werner, Mag. Carl Manner or Dr. Alfred Hudler, CEO of Ottakringer Getränke AG.