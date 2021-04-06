Logitech Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for FY 2021

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com .

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release FY 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

