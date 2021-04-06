Nouveau Monde Announces Appointment of Leading Global Advanced Graphite Materials Expert, Dr. Jürgen Köhler, to its Board of Directors as it Advances its Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Material Production Strategy

Dr. Köhler, a leading global industry expert and the former CEO of a world-leading advanced graphite materials company, has joined Nouveau Monde’s Board



Dr. Köhler’s comes with more than 25 years of experience and will be a very valuable asset for Nouveau Monde, as the company advances its lithium-ion battery anode material facilities, using exclusively green hydropower as energy source

As a Director, Dr. Köhler brings a unique combination of the highest technical expertise, as well as know how in respect to building and operating advanced graphite materials plants, like the ones Nouveau Monde has commenced building at Bécancour, Quebec



MONTRÉAL, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is proud to announce the appointment to its Board of Dr. Jürgen Köhler effective April 1, 2021.

Dr. Köhler was formerly the CEO of SGL Carbon, one of the world's leading advanced graphite materials companies. Based in Wiesbaden, Germany, he was responsible for approximately 5,000 employees and over 30 operating plants globally. SGL Carbon is a supplier of graphite and composite materials for the automotive, aerospace, solar, wind energy industries, as well as for manufacturers of semiconductors, LEDs, and lithium-ion batteries. Before becoming the CEO of SGL Carbon, he worked for more than a decade as a senior chemical engineer and Department Leader for the company. Among his many roles, he was responsible for building and operating advanced graphite materials plants in Europe, North America and Asia.

Before his time at SGL Carbon, Dr. Köhler worked in the United States for Celanese Corporation as the Director for Manufacturing & Technology. Before that, he worked as a chemical engineer at Hoechst AG, in Frankfurt.

Dr. Köhler earned a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering with “summa cum laude” from the Technical University of Munich (TUM).

Arne H. Frandsen, Chairman of Nouveau Monde commented: “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Jürgen to the Nouveau Monde team. He is one of the world’s foremost experts in advanced graphite based materials. To have his experience in building and operating advanced materials plants, will be an important addition to our team. He has been on the forefront of our sector for many years. Jürgen’s knowledge of the graphite and battery anode material supply chains, as well as his familiarity with the senior management of the world’s leading auto makers - our potential future customers – will be of great value for Nouveau Monde, as we execute on our strategy to become the Western World’s largest fully-integrated producer of lithium-ion battery anode material for the clean energy transition.”