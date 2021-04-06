 
Share buy-back programme - week 13

Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
Other stakeholders

Date         06.04.2021

The share buy-back programme runs from and including 4 February 2021 up to and including 30 July 2021. During this period Ringkjøbing Landbobank will buy-back shares to a maximum market value of DKK 255 million under a share buy-back programme, see company announcement of 3 February 2021.

The programme is implemented in compliance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Date Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Total purchased under the programme (DKK)
Total in accordance with the last announcement  

150,700 		 

599.69 		 

90,373,228
29 March 2021 2,000 614.90 1,229,800
30 March 2021 2,000 618.87 1,237,740
31 March 2021 2,000 625.50 1,251,000
01 April 2021 0 0 0
02 April 2021 0 0 0
Total under the share buy-back programme  

156,700 		 

600.46 		 

94,091,768

With the transactions stated above, Ringkjøbing Landbobank now owns the following numbers of own shares, excluding the bank’s trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers:
      ·317,300 shares under the completed and present share buy-back programme(-s) corresponding to 1.1 % of the company’s share capital.

In accordance with the above regulation etc., the transactions related to the share buy-back programme on the stated reporting days are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.

Yours sincerely,
Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO


Detailed summary of the transactions on the above reporting days

Volume Price Venue Time CET
100 615 XCSE 20210329 9:04:07.072641
93 615 XCSE 20210329 9:04:07.072641
7 615 XCSE 20210329 9:04:28.625750
100 615 XCSE 20210329 9:04:28.625750
182 615 XCSE 20210329 9:18:55.659609
18 615 XCSE 20210329 9:18:55.659614
181 614 XCSE 20210329 10:16:08.644477
19 614 XCSE 20210329 10:18:05.432087
100 615 XCSE 20210329 11:53:16.818027
45 615 XCSE 20210329 11:53:44.332935
28 615 XCSE 20210329 11:53:44.332935
70 615 XCSE 20210329 11:53:44.332935
57 615 XCSE 20210329 11:53:44.358108
100 615 XCSE 20210329 12:44:20.058293
100 615 XCSE 20210329 13:51:15.255841
200 615 XCSE 20210329 14:47:59.092136
200 615 XCSE 20210329 15:04:59.618354
165 615 XCSE 20210329 16:04:08.145865
70 615 XCSE 20210329 16:04:08.145865
145 615 XCSE 20210329 16:04:08.170144
20 615 XCSE 20210329 16:04:08.189819
200 620 XCSE 20210330 10:12:34.359339
46 619 XCSE 20210330 10:12:34.639138
54 619 XCSE 20210330 10:12:34.783601
98 618 XCSE 20210330 10:22:23.790466
16 619 XCSE 20210330 10:52:14.403125
2 619 XCSE 20210330 11:11:20.946881
22 619 XCSE 20210330 11:35:05.182124
110 619 XCSE 20210330 11:37:03.268694
70 619 XCSE 20210330 11:40:58.346061
17 619 XCSE 20210330 11:40:58.346061
11 619 XCSE 20210330 11:40:58.346061
52 619 XCSE 20210330 11:40:58.346129
52 618 XCSE 20210330 11:41:41.664876
150 618 XCSE 20210330 13:20:04.048254
18 618 XCSE 20210330 13:21:59.653895
47 618 XCSE 20210330 13:21:59.653895
70 618 XCSE 20210330 13:21:59.653895
65 618 XCSE 20210330 13:21:59.653895
12 617 XCSE 20210330 13:44:46.455154
20 617 XCSE 20210330 13:44:46.455184
118 617 XCSE 20210330 13:44:46.455186
150 616 XCSE 20210330 13:44:46.996149
17 617 XCSE 20210330 14:51:34.925847
49 618 XCSE 20210330 15:43:57.120197
200 620 XCSE 20210330 15:56:31.778023
334 621 XCSE 20210330 16:24:17.374425
200 627 XCSE 20210331 13:01:15.466761
10 627 XCSE 20210331 14:01:03.043975
290 627 XCSE 20210331 14:01:03.043975
150 626 XCSE 20210331 14:09:15.321502
42 626 XCSE 20210331 14:29:08.953533
52 626 XCSE 20210331 14:51:59.733039
100 628 XCSE 20210331 15:22:21.387794
56 626 XCSE 20210331 16:03:14.550206
100 625 XCSE 20210331 16:03:21.085191
98 626 XCSE 20210331 16:09:27.205683
50 626 XCSE 20210331 16:09:40.464333
52 626 XCSE 20210331 16:12:26.693084
3 625 XCSE 20210331 16:18:01.845986
197 625 XCSE 20210331 16:18:01.845990
55 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791
70 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791
3 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791
26 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791
2 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791
131 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791
5 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791
16 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791
35 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935791
50 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935866
7 625 XCSE 20210331 16:20:09.935874
29 621 XCSE 20210331 16:37:30.126442
29 621 XCSE 20210331 16:42:53.344276
81 621 XCSE 20210331 16:44:10.113284
61 621 XCSE 20210331 16:44:47.137606

Attachment


Attachment



Wertpapier


