Financial and Accounting update

For immediate release

6 April 2021

Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Serabi Gold plc advises that following its announcement made on 1 April 2021 informing of a  delay in the release of the audited annual financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (“Accounts”), originally scheduled to be issued on 31 March 2021, the UK executive management and Serabi Gold plc board has suspended two local managers in Brazil.  The Company has engaged lawyers in Brazil who have commenced their own internal enquiries whilst BDO LLP, the Company’s auditors, are undertaking further work to resolve the audit issues identified in Brazil,

The Company is in discussions with the Canadian Securities regulatory authorities to allow the shares to continue to be traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange  notwithstanding the delay in the filing of its Accounts. As previously announced, the Company envisages being able to publish its Accounts in accordance with the requirements of the AIM Rules, but if the delay is likely to have any effect on this, then a further announcement will be made in due course.

Continuing production at Palito and Sao Chico is unaffected, and the Company expects to provide its routine update on production for the first quarter ended 31 March 2021 towards the end of this month.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc  
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
   
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
   
Email: contact@serabigold.com  
Website:  www.serabigold.com  
   
Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser 		 
Roland Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
   
Peel Hunt LLP

UK Broker 		 
Ross Allister Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
   
   

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

