

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.04.2021 / 09:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Dinar Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Muhamad Said Last name(s): Chahrour Position: CFO

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

flatexDEGIRO AG

b) LEI

529900IRBZTADXJB6757

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000FTG1111

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 60,000 shares in a "buy and keep" process as a result of the exercise of options (the allocation of options took place on 01.04.2017 with earliest exercise date 01.04.2021) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.30 EUR 438000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.3000 EUR 438000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-04-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

06.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

