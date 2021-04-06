 
checkAd

DGAP-DD Basler AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.04.2021, 10:09  |  34   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2021 / 10:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Arndt
Last name(s): Bake

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Basler AG

b) LEI
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of own shares of the Basler AG as a share-based component of the 2020 Board of Management compensation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
93.00 EUR 20925.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
93.0000 EUR 20925.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65292  06.04.2021 



Basler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD Basler AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 06.04.2021 / 10:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap gibt Ernennung der ehemaligen Führungskraft bei Toyota, Yves ...
DGAP-News: bp provides update on progress towards $35 billion net debt target
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Sale of 10 Eagle Street Brisbane
EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports Launching New Production Area at Sibirginskaya Underground Mine
EQS-Adhoc: Change on the Board of Directors of Swiss Steel Holding AG
DGAP-News: BPG Buliding Partners Group setzt Expansionskurs mit Übernahme der GSB Gerüstbau fort
DGAP-News: BPG Building Partners Group continues its expansion strategy with the acquisition of GSB Gerüstbau
EQS-News: Phanes Group signs both Power Purchase Agreement and Investment Agreement to develop 200 MWАС ...
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Renommierte Auszeichnung an Stefan Piëch und sein Team der Your ...
DGAP-News: Your Family Entertainment AG: Renowned award for Stefan Piëch and his team at Your Family ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF THE SECOND ADDENDUM TO THE ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020: sehr gute ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Dividendenvorschlag des Vorstands für das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Hochqualitative Corona-Schnelltests treiben Umsatzwachstum
EQS-Adhoc: Key Figures 31.03.2021
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Konkretisierung Prognose 2021
DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home 2020 Jahresergebnis über Markterwartungen
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​PAION AG KÜNDIGT GARANTIERTE BEZUGSRECHTSKAPITALERHÖHUNG ÜBER KNAPP EUR 8 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK legt Preisspanne für geplanten Börsengang auf 41 € bis 56 € ...
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG von Cyberangriff betroffen
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zur Veröffentlichung der Ergebnisse ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ACGS SUPPORT SETTLEMENT OFFERS OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: EDAG affected by cyber-attack
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:17 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Basler AG english
10:17 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Basler AG deutsch
10:09 Uhr
DGAP-DD: Basler AG deutsch
01.04.21
DGAP-DD: Basler AG deutsch
01.04.21
DGAP-DD: Basler AG english
30.03.21
DGAP-News: Basler AG: Basler meldet Geschäftszahlen für 2020 - Unternehmen bestätigt starkes Jahresergebnis und gibt positiven Ausblick für 2021 (deutsch)
30.03.21
DGAP-News: Basler AG: Basler meldet Geschäftszahlen für 2020 - Unternehmen bestätigt starkes Jahresergebnis und gibt positiven Ausblick für 2021
30.03.21
DGAP-News: Basler AG: Basler reports business figures for 2020 - Company confirms strong annual result and gives positive forecast for 2021
25.03.21
Basler: Dividende soll deutlich ansteigen
25.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Basler AG: Aufsichtsrat und Vorstand schlagen Dividende oberhalb der Dividendenpolitik für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 vor (deutsch)