DZS Appoints Veteran Sales Leader to Accelerate Growth Throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

Erwin Trautmann brings deep experience in mobile, broadband access and cloud to the role of Vice President, EMEA Sales

PLANO, Texas, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of packet-based mobile transport, broadband access, network orchestration and cloud-native automation solutions, today announced the appointment of Erwin Trautmann as Vice President, EMEA Sales. A proven technology sales and business development leader with three decades of experience in EMEA, Trautmann will be responsible for revenue growth spanning the company’s market-leading broadband access, mobile transport, network orchestration & software automation and fiber-based enterprise solutions. Mr. Trautmann will be based in Frankfurt, Germany and will report to Jay Hilbert, Executive Vice President of Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) Sales.



“It’s an exciting time to be with DZS, with significant opportunity in EMEA, fueled by demand for open, cloud-based innovation in mobile edge and fixed broadband access solutions,” said Mr. Hilbert. “We are excited to have Erwin as part of the DZS team, especially at a time when we are accelerating our innovation investments and fostering customer and partner relationships spanning 5G, fiber broadband access and cloud solutions.”

Mr. Trautmann joins DZS from Casa Systems, where he led EMEA sales for the past four years, forging strategic and trusted relationships with marquee service providers and partners across the region and across the emerging technology spectrum including 5G, Open RAN, vBNG, vOLT, small cell/femto and vCCAP. Mr. Trautmann has spent his professional career serving EMEA service providers, representing market-leading technology companies such as Broadsoft/Cisco, Redback Networks/Ericsson, Hitachi and Hughes. He received an honorary Master’s degree from the University of St. Gallen.

“I am thilled to be part of the DZS team and for the opportunity to work with Jay, who has extensive sales experience in both fixed and mobile networks, and Charlie, who I have been following for years,” said Mr. Trautmann. “DZS is in the right place at the right time and has the technology leaders that are innovating across the multi-gigabit broadband, 5G, and digital transformation landscape. With this, and at a time when the industry is seeking alternatives to the traditional closed and proprietary suppliers, we have a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on the global shifts towards open, best-in-class multi-vendor environments. I look forward to building and scaling the team across the EMEA region.”