Atos Positioned as a Leader in both 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe and North America reports

Atos Positioned as a Leader in both 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe and North America reports

Paris, April 6 2021Atos  today announces that it has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner in the February 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe1 and  the Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America2, based on its ability to execute and its completeness of vision. This is the fifth consecutive year Atos has been named a Leader in the Europe report, and the fourth year in the North America report.

With its holistic workplace services offering, Atos focuses on employee experience, with a commitment to deliver business outcomes, technical innovation, and strong commercial terms. It helps​ its clients empower people with technology, so their employees can adapt and thrive in today’s unique world.

Atos has played a critical role supporting its clients over the last year by guaranteeing business continuity with safe and flexible digital environments, which have adapted to the challenges of staff working from anywhere, as home offices have become the norm for many.

Being recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant as a Leader  in Managed Workplace Services for the 5th consecutive year in Europe, and for the fourth time in North America fills us with pride and is even more important for us in the current circumstances.  We believe that this recognition by Gartner reflects our strong comprehensive offering and our reinforced commitment to continue to support our clients during this difficult period and to transition to the new normal,” said Jo Debecker, Head of Global Operations at Atos. “The way people work is changing faster now than at any other stage in our lifetime. Atos is focused on delivering the best possible Employee Experience and on driving the highest levels of employee wellbeing and efficiency through technology, needed in high performing organizations today. As we adjust to new hybrid work patterns, our holistic approach seeks to balance people and technology, resulting in a truly empowering new world of work.”

This Magic Quadrant evaluated 19 service providers for Managed Workplace Services across Europe, and 20 service providers in the North America-focused report.

To download a copy of the report, please go to https://atos.net/en/lp/gartner-magic-quadrant-2021-download.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe, February 24 2021
2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, February 24 2021

Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

***

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press contact:
Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18 | @laurajanefau





 

