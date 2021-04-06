Machine Learning Market Size To Reach $96.7 Billion By 2025, Based on Rising Usage of Data Science & AI Technologies For Driving Business Processes | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Machine Learning Market is anticipated to value USD 96.7 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 43.8% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

An exponential increase in the generation of data coupled with the need for its analysis for forecasting and predicting future outcomes are projected to propel the demand for ML technology. The segment of large enterprises dominated the global market on account of increasing usage of data science and AI technologies for driving business processes. The SME segment is projected to grow at a substantial growth rate owing to cost-effective and easy deployment offered by ML platforms.

The end-use segment of advertising & media dominated the global market in 2018 due to its increasing usage for the prediction of consumer's behavior. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is projected to account for the largest share in the upcoming years owing to the rising adoption of ML-based technologies across healthcare areas for predicting and forecasting of health status among the millennial population.

North America dominated the global market in 2018 owing to the rising adoption of ML technologies by the majority of IT service providers residing across this region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecasted years on account of increasing usage of ML technologies across emerging markets in countries like India and China.

The global market includes key players such as Intel Corporation; Baidu Inc.; H2O.ai; Google Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; and SAP SE. They are also engaged in developing partnerships for gaining a competitive advantage. Also, huge investments are being undertaken by these players to facilitate their R&D activities.

Key Questions Answered in the Report :

How much is the Machine Learning Market Worth?

The global machine learning market size was accounted for USD 6.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to value USD 96.7 billion until 2025.

What is the Growth Rate of the Machine Learning Market?

The global machine learning market size is expected to register a CAGR of 43.8% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.