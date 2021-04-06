RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-04-06
|Loan
2410
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0010469205
|Maturity
2024-10-02
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,800
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.097 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.095 %
|Highest yield
|0.098 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-04-06
|Loan
2602
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013745452
|Maturity
2026-02-04
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
750 +/- 400
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,290
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.290 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.290 %
|Highest yield
|0.290 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|94.94
