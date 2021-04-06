 
RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

06.04.2021, 11:07  |  48   |   |   

RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Auction date 2021-04-06
Loan 2410
Coupon 1.00 %
ISIN-code SE0010469205
Maturity 2024-10-02
Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln 1,800 
Volume bought, SEK mln 500 
Number of bids 10 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield 0.097 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.095 %
Highest yield 0.098 %
% accepted at lowest yield        100.00 


Auction date 2021-04-06
Loan 2602
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0013745452
Maturity 2026-02-04
Tendered volume, SEK mln 750 +/- 400 
Volume offered, SEK mln 2,290 
Volume bought, SEK mln 750 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield 0.290 %
Lowest accepted yield 0.290 %
Highest yield 0.290 %
% accepted at lowest yield        94.94  


 




