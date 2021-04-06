RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 06.04.2021, 11:07 | 48 | 0 | 0 06.04.2021, 11:07 | RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS KOMMUNINVEST BONDS Auction date 2021-04-06 Loan 2410

Coupon 1.00 % ISIN-code SE0010469205 Maturity 2024-10-02

Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250

Volume offered, SEK mln 1,800 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 10 Number of accepted bids 2 Average yield 0.097 % Lowest accepted yield 0.095 % Highest yield 0.098 % % accepted at lowest yield 100.00

Auction date 2021-04-06 Loan 2602

Coupon 0.75 % ISIN-code SE0013745452 Maturity 2026-02-04

Tendered volume, SEK mln 750 +/- 400

Volume offered, SEK mln 2,290 Volume bought, SEK mln 750 Number of bids 9 Number of accepted bids 4 Average yield 0.290 % Lowest accepted yield 0.290 % Highest yield 0.290 % % accepted at lowest yield 94.94







