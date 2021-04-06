 
Opthea Company Secretary Resignation

MELBOURNE, Australia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT) advises that Mr Michael Tonroe has resigned as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, with effect 24 June 2021. Opthea has initiated a search for a permanent replacement with requisite expertise in financial reporting and company secretarial duties for a dual ASX and Nasdaq listed company.

Mr Tonroe leaves Opthea at a time of corporate growth and emerging presence in the US to align with the recent listing on Nasdaq and initiation of the Company’s global Phase 3 clinical development program for OPT-302 in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Dr Megan Baldwin, CEO and Managing Director of Opthea, commented, “Mr Tonroe joined Opthea in 2014 and since that time has become an integral and valued member of the team, navigating our transition to an ophthalmology focused company, through successful clinical trials, financings and more recently, our US listing on the Nasdaq. As a consistent and supportive colleague, Mike has been a pleasure to work with. On behalf of the Board, we extend our appreciation to Mr Tonroe for his contributions to the Company during his tenure and sincerely wish him well for his future career opportunities.”

Mr Tonroe will remain Company Secretary and CFO until the effective date of his resignation and assist in the transition of duties to an interim or permanent replacement in June 2021.  

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX:OPT; Nasdaq:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapy to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Opthea’s lead product candidate OPT-302 is being developed for use in combination with anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to achieve broader inhibition of the VEGF family, with the goal of improving overall efficacy and demonstrating superior vision gains over that which can be achieved by inhibiting VEGF-A alone.

