 
checkAd

The Royal Canadian Mint and Britain's Royal Mint Team Up to Celebrate The Queen's 95th Birthday

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 12:00  |  23   |   |   

OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadians and well-wishers across the United Kingdom can celebrate the 95th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a special coin set featuring fine silver keepsakes crafted by both the Royal Canadian Mint and Britain's Royal Mint. Canada's tribute to our shared sovereign's personal milestone consists of a pure silver coin featuring a detailed engraving of the first-ever equine statue of Queen Elizabeth, proudly displayed in Canada's national capital.  Its British counterpart features a rich tapestry of royal iconography and floral symbols of the United Kingdom. This unique collector's item is available as of today.

The Royal Canadian Mint's silver collector coin celebrating the Queen's 95th birthday (Reverse)

 

The Royal Canadian Mint's silver collector coin celebrating the Queen's 95th birthday (Obverse)

"The Mint has a time-honoured tradition of commemorating milestones in the historic reign of Queen Elizabeth II and we are proud to mark her 95th birthday through a unique collector keepsake," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO. "We are especially pleased to have been able to collaborate with The Royal Mint on this special project." 

The Royal Mint's CEO Anne Jessopp comments: "It is wonderful to work with the Royal Canadian Mint to celebrate the 95th birthday of HRH Queen Elizabeth.  This joint set offers a beautifully crafted and unique way for collectors to mark the milestone."

Canada's contribution to the 2021 Two-Coin Set - A Royal Celebration features elegant imagery of Her Majesty on both sides of a 1 oz. pure silver coin.  The reverse displays a reproduction of The Queen Elizabeth II Equestrian Monument, sculpted by Canadian artist Jack Harman and unveiled in 1992 by Her Majesty on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.  This majestic monument, showing the Queen astride her horse Centenial, presently graces the entrance to Rideau Hall, the official residence of Canada's Governor-General. The obverse is a numismatic history showcase, with fine engravings of all four effigies of Queen Elizabeth to have appeared on Canadian coins throughout her reign.

The Royal Mint recruited British heraldic artist Timothy Noad to design its pure silver coin. Its reverse, dated 1926-2021, includes the Royal Cypher, floral emblem of the nations of the United Kingdom, as well as the inscription "MY HEART AND MY DEVOTION", from the Queen's first televised Christmas message in 1957.  The obverse features the effigy portrait of Her Majesty the Queen by Royal Mint designer Jody Clark.  This portrait was launched in September 2015 in conjunction with Queen Elizabeth becoming Britain's longest serving monarch.

The two-coin set, limited to a mintage of 6,500, is packaged in a black beauty box bearing the logos of both mints. The packaging includes a certificate of authenticity for each coin and a serialized card with a message from both mints.

This special collectible may be ordered as of today by contacting the Royal Canadian Mint at
1-800-267–1871 in Canada, 1-800-268–6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. To purchase directly from the Royal mint, visit www.royalmint.com.

The coin set is also available through the Mint's network of authorized dealers.

Images of this coin are available here.

About the Royal Canadian Mint
The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.  Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Telephone: 613-884-6370, reeves@mint.ca

Royal Canadian Mint (RCM) Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479806/Royal_Canadian_Mint_The_Royal_Canadian_Mint_and_Britain_s_Royal.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479807/Royal_Canadian_Mint_The_Royal_Canadian_Mint_and_Britain_s_Royal.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479827/Royal_Canadian_Mint_The_Royal_Canadian_Mint_and_Britain_s_Royal.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Royal Canadian Mint and Britain's Royal Mint Team Up to Celebrate The Queen's 95th Birthday OTTAWA, ON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canadians and well-wishers across the United Kingdom can celebrate the 95th birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a special coin set featuring fine silver keepsakes crafted by both the Royal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces April Investor Webinar Schedule
North America ISOs Medical Device and Equipment Maintenance Market To Reach $3,612.9 Million by ...
Dubai's Ellington Properties and Al Hilal Homes launch high-end villas in The Palm Jumeirah to meet ...
A Friendlier Legal Infrastructure is Accelerating the Growth of Online Gambling
Americas Cannabis Market Revenue Worth $293,791 Million by 2025, says P&S Intelligence
WatchBox Announces Partnership with Langepedia
Home Insurance Market to Garner $395.04 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Oncolytics Biotech to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar to Discuss AWARE-1 Data, the ...
Cambridge Pixel to Supply US Navy with Radar Processing for AN/SYY-1 Shipboard Air Traffic Control ...
Titel
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
How China's Surge of Iron Ore Imports Seems to be Impacting Global Steel Production
Celonis, IBM and Red Hat Form Strategic Partnership to Help Transform Business Execution
Lakeside Software Technology Supercharges New Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus Digital Experience ...
Novavax Initiates COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial Crossover
Augmented Reality Pushes the Boundaries of Entertainment
Ericsson's Annual General Meeting 2021
Biotechs Working on Potential Preventive Measures and Cancer Treatments
Xiaomi's New Model Mi 11 Lite to Debut on Banggood
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of Additional Indication for Vyxeos (daunorubicin and ...
Titel
Mining Cryptocurrency Becoming Wildly Popular and Accessible for the General Public
Bitcoin Hits Record Highs, Presenting Companies With Opportunities in the Crypto Space
Oramed Forms a Joint Venture, Oravax Medical Inc., for the Development of Novel Oral COVID-19 ...
TILT Biotherapeutics advances cancer immunotherapy clinical trial achieving primary end point in ...
SBI Crypto Announces Start of Its Mining Pool Service
Psychedelics Becoming Valuable Alternatives to Conventional Mental Health Treatments
Gold Mining Industry Could Be Key to Economic Rebound in Canada
Why Online Gambling Companies Could Surge in 2021 (1) 
U.S. Gold Corp. Releases Additional Drill Results and is on Track to Complete Pre-Feasibility Study ...
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry