Sensata Technologies to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 27, 2021

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will disclose its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Sensata will then host a live conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business trends. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.sensata.com.