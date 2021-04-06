 
NanoString to Release First Quarter 2021 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, May 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the Company will release first quarter 2021 operating results after the close of the market on Monday, May 10, 2021. Company management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET to discuss those results and provide a business update.

Investors and other interested parties should register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9493413. After registering, an email confirmation will be sent, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open throughout the call but to ensure connection for the full call, registration in advance is recommended.

The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available at the Investor Relations website: nanostring.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning May 10, 2021 at 7:30pm ET through midnight on May 17, 2021. To access the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and reference Conference ID: 9493413. The webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for one year following the completion of the call.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company’s nCounter Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

