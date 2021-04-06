Organigram Holdings Inc. (“OGI”, TSX: OGI and NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (together with OGI, “Organigram” or the “Company”), a leading producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of The Edibles & Infusions Corporation (“EIC”) (the “EIC Acquisition”) for consideration of $22.0 million, plus up to an additional $13.0 million in shares (the “Milestone Consideration”) payable upon the EIC business achieving certain earnout milestones (the “Milestones”). The EIC Acquisition further broadens Organigram’s continuum of product offerings and provides an operational footprint in Western Canada.

EIC was co-founded by AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE: AGRA) and James Fletcher, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Cavalier Candies (“Cavalier”) – one of Canada’s oldest confectionery companies. EIC constructed a purpose-built, highly-automated, 51,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The facility employs state-of-the-art equipment designed to produce highly customizable, precise, and scalable cannabis-infused products, including edibles. EIC currently holds a Research License and a Standard Processing License issued under the Cannabis Act and regulations; it is in the process in of completing its application to add the activity of sale of Cannabis 2.0 products to its Standard Processing License. Until EIC receives its Sales License, it is capable of manufacturing products in bulk for further processing, review and sale by Organigram or third-party licensed producers, for which it may provide white-label services.

The Company currently expects first sales of EIC manufactured soft chews in Q4 Fiscal 2021 subject to the timing of receipt and commissioning of certain ancillary equipment, completion of quality assurance documentation and hiring of requisite staff.

“EIC is an important acquisition to ensure Organigram is consistently at the forefront of cannabis product development. The integration of EIC will continue to provide our consumers access to innovative cannabis products while leveraging Organigram’s national sales and distribution network,” said Greg Engel, Chief Executive Officer of Organigram. “Edible products remain an important product category to Organigram and EIC represents an ideal partner with which to expand our market presence in this category as well as other derivative cannabis categories. EIC’s commitment to research and development, continuous innovation, and its confectionery market leadership strategically aligns with Organigram’s domestic and international strategy. We value James Fletcher’s tremendous knowledge of confectionary manufacturing and proven track record of fulfilling the product needs of some of the world’s largest retailers at Cavalier Candies.”