Rubicon Organics Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Milestones

  • Earned $4.8 million of net revenue in Q4 2020, an increase of 51% over Q3 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ROMJ | OTCQX:ROMJF), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 (“Q4 2020”). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

“Our focused strategy of producing the highest quality premium organic cannabis is gaining more traction as we launch new products, add brands and expand distribution. We are very pleased with the $9.4 million in net revenue we delivered in 2020, our first year of operation, and we believe that our expanded distribution and deep innovation pipeline will continue to drive revenue growth and improved profitability in 2021. We are in an excellent financial position to drive organic growth and will continue to consider strategic options towards driving shareholder value and achieving our long-term goal of being global brand leaders in organic cannabis,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.

Q4 2020 Highlights:

  • Earned $4.8 million of net revenue, an increase of $1.6 million or 51% as compared to Q3 2020;
  • Launched in Quebec with the Simply Bare Organic and the 1964 brands and received first purchase orders for both flower and hash;
  • Launched BC Organic Apple Toffee in Simply Bare Organic, available in jar and pre-roll formats;
  • Signed an agreement with PAX LABS to fill organic cannabis oil pods for the PAX ERA and PAX ERA Pro premium vaporizers;
  • Triggered the acceleration of 3.15 million warrants with an exercise price of $3.50, resulting in the exercise of 2.04 million warrants and gross proceeds of $7.1 million;
  • Amalgamated three Canadian subsidiaries which will allow for use of over $20 million in tax losses in the future; and
  • Announced intention to appoint Julie Lassonde to the Board of Directors once her security clearance is obtained from Health Canada.

Highlights Subsequent to Q4 2020:

  • Received a sales amendment from Health Canada allowing the direct sale of concentrate products and hash to provinces and distributors;
  • Closed a $23.0 million bought deal offering at a price of $3.80 per unit consisting of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant;
  • Entered into an agreement with The Valens Company (“Valens”)(TSX:VLNS) to provide organic certified extraction services;
  • Announced purchase orders from distributors in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan for Wildflower CBD Relief Sticks and Wildflower CBD Cool Sticks; and
  • Repaid the $5.0 million first mortgage loan in full.
