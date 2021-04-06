Rubicon Organics Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Milestones

Earned $4.8 million of net revenue in Q4 2020, an increase of 51% over Q3 2020



VANCOUVER, British Columbia., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ROMJ | OTCQX:ROMJF), a licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling organic certified and premium cannabis, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 (“Q4 2020”). All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

“Our focused strategy of producing the highest quality premium organic cannabis is gaining more traction as we launch new products, add brands and expand distribution. We are very pleased with the $9.4 million in net revenue we delivered in 2020, our first year of operation, and we believe that our expanded distribution and deep innovation pipeline will continue to drive revenue growth and improved profitability in 2021. We are in an excellent financial position to drive organic growth and will continue to consider strategic options towards driving shareholder value and achieving our long-term goal of being global brand leaders in organic cannabis,” said Jesse McConnell, Chief Executive Officer.