RadNet Announces a Proposed Refinancing Transaction for its $611 Million Senior Secured Term Loan and $195 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced a proposed refinancing transaction for its existing senior secured first lien term loan, which had a balance of $611 million as of December 31, 2020, and its $195 million senior secured revolving credit facility, which was undrawn as of year-end 2020. The Company seeks to replace these facilities with a proposed seven-year $675 million senior secured term loan B facility and a five-year $195 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility. In addition to repaying the existing $611 million senior secured first lien term loan, the proceeds are expected to pay estimated fees and expenses and fund cash to the Company’s balance sheet.



The proposed refinancing transaction would be subject to negotiations with lenders and market and other conditions. As such, there can be no assurance that RadNet will complete a refinancing transaction on terms that are favorable to RadNet or its investors. RadNet may engage from time to time in discussions with creditors of RadNet, as well as their respective advisors, as RadNet pursues the potential refinancing transaction.