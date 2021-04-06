Victoria Gold Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights
WHITEHORSE, Yukon, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) produced 26,759 ounces of gold during the first quarter of 2021.
Mr. John McConnell, President and CEO commented, “During the first quarter, we have successfully completed the winter maintenance and upgrade program, continued to irrigate the heap leach pad and pour gold and resumed stacking ore on the heap leach pad earlier than planned. The Company has initiated a COVID-19 vaccination program at the Eagle site and effective health protection measures continue, with no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.”
Eagle Gold Mine First Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights
The Company’s seasonal operations plan for 2021 included curtailment of ore stacking on the heap leach pad during the 90 coldest days of the year, January through March. During this time, maintenance and optimization programs on the crushing and stacking facilities were finalized with ore stacking resuming ahead of schedule.
Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights:
|2020
|2021
|Q1
|Q1
|Ore mined
|millions of tonnes
|0.9
|1.6
|Waste mined
|millions of tonnes
|1.6
|4.7
|Total mined
|millions of tonnes
|2.5
|6.2
|Strip Ratio
|(waste to ore)
|1.7
|2.9
|Mining rate
|000’s of tonnes/day
|28
|69
|Ore stacked on pad
|millions of tonnes
|0.9
|0.9
|Ore stacked grade
|grams/tonne Au
|0.83
|0.87
|Gold produced
|ounces
|10,544
|26,759
Q1 statistics may be subject to immaterial reconciliation variances.
