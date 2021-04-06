 
checkAd

Victoria Gold Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 12:00  |  57   |   |   

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) produced 26,759 ounces of gold during the first quarter of 2021.

Mr. John McConnell, President and CEO commented, “During the first quarter, we have successfully completed the winter maintenance and upgrade program, continued to irrigate the heap leach pad and pour gold and resumed stacking ore on the heap leach pad earlier than planned. The Company has initiated a COVID-19 vaccination program at the Eagle site and effective health protection measures continue, with no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.”

Eagle Gold Mine First Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

The Company’s seasonal operations plan for 2021 included curtailment of ore stacking on the heap leach pad during the 90 coldest days of the year, January through March. During this time, maintenance and optimization programs on the crushing and stacking facilities were finalized with ore stacking resuming ahead of schedule.

Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights:

    2020 2021
Q1 Q1
Ore mined millions of tonnes 0.9 1.6
Waste mined millions of tonnes 1.6 4.7
Total mined millions of tonnes 2.5 6.2
Strip Ratio (waste to ore) 1.7 2.9
Mining rate 000’s of tonnes/day 28 69
Ore stacked on pad millions of tonnes 0.9 0.9
Ore stacked grade grams/tonne Au 0.83 0.87
Gold produced ounces 10,544 26,759
 

Q1 statistics may be subject to immaterial reconciliation variances.

Seite 1 von 5
Victoria Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Victoria Gold Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights WHITEHORSE, Yukon, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) produced 26,759 ounces of gold during the first quarter of 2021. Mr. John McConnell, President and CEO commented, “During the first …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for the First ...
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.04.21
Besser kann kaum laufen...: Nach nur zwei Produktionsquartalen generiert Kanadas neueste Goldmine schon hervorragenden Umsatz!
01.04.21
KGV teilweise unter 6!: Viele kleinere und mittlere Gold-Produzenten sind trotz hoher Gewinne massiv unterbewertet
28.03.21
Rohstoffe knapp!: Wochenrückblick KW 12-2021 – Rohstoffversorgung stockt!
24.03.21
Starke Performance!: Das SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat überzeugt mit toller Performance und Diversifikation!
24.03.21
Victoria Gold meldet Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und das Gesamtjahr 2020
24.03.21
Victoria Gold Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results
14.03.21
Es wird nicht einfach...: Wochenrückblick KW 10-2021 – Ein Stück weit Normalität?
12.03.21
Gold, Silber & Minen 2021!: Was erwartet uns bei Gold und Silber im Jahr 2021, bei den Minen und wie gehts weiter?
11.03.21
Goldproduzent zeigt wie's geht: Alle Zeichen stehen auf Produktionssteigerungen
07.03.21
Rohstoffe – jetzt erst recht…: Wochenrückblick KW 09-2021 – Bondmarkt im Stresstest?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
1.734
Victoria Gold drills 274.3 m of 2.5 g/t Au at Cove