Eagle Gold Mine Q1 2021 Operational Highlights:

WHITEHORSE, Yukon, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) (“Victoria” or the “Company”) produced 26,759 ounces of gold during the first quarter of 2021.



Mr. John McConnell, President and CEO commented, “During the first quarter, we have successfully completed the winter maintenance and upgrade program, continued to irrigate the heap leach pad and pour gold and resumed stacking ore on the heap leach pad earlier than planned. The Company has initiated a COVID-19 vaccination program at the Eagle site and effective health protection measures continue, with no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19.”