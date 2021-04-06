 
Planet Ventures’ UK Gaming Entertainment Company, 1st11, Welcomes Brazilian Soccer Star Arthur Melo as Investor and First Global Ambassador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: PXI; FSE: P6U) (“Planet” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it’s UK-based gaming entertainment company, 1st11, has secured Brazilian international and Juventus soccer star Arthur Melo as its Global Ambassador.

1st11 delivers interactive gaming experiences working in collaboration with leading talent from the world of gaming, pro sports and esports. Facilitated by advanced proprietary mobile technology, fans can join in the action and play alongside their heroes in specially created formats across a wide range of the world’s most popular gaming titles.

1st11’s mission is to make competitive gaming more fun, inclusive, entertaining and scalable. Via a simple to use consumer app, casual gamers and esports enthusiasts alike will be able to seamlessly jump into a range of fun and exclusive formats designed in collaboration with world class talent. In doing so, fans can earn rewards and XP not just for winning but also for playing, sharing and engaging. A comprehensive rewards system enables users to redeem limited edition digital products, merchandise and exclusive one-of-a-kind experiences.

Arthur Melo comments: “I love 1st11’s vision. Its unique approach to enhancing the fan experience by bringing together gaming creators and sports stars into interactive formats is cool and unique. It brings gaming entertainment to the next level, allowing the real and the virtual worlds to collide in new and often unexpected ways.”

Leading the company’s brand positioning and design is Alexandre Gama, founder of Inovnation and former Global Chief Creative Officer of BBH. 1st11’s platform, unique in its inclusive ‘Fun Comes 1st’ approach, consists of three key components.

First is a consumer facing app, which is a fan’s passport to access exclusive experiences, challenges, benefits and rewards.

Second is a proprietary talent management platform, ‘1st11 Creators’. The talent facing app provides tools to creators and enables 1st11 to design gaming challenges collaborating with over 500 athletes at launch. ‘1st11 Creators’ also provides brand and rights holders with advanced analytics, reporting and full-service gaming solutions.

