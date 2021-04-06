The Ensign Group Acquires Three Skilled Nursing Facilities in Colorado

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the Ensign group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services, announced today that it acquired the operations of the following skilled nursing facilities in Colorado:

Berthoud Care and Rehabilitation, a 76-bed skilled nursing facility located in Berthoud, CO; and

South Valley Post Acute Rehabilitation, a 106-bed skilled nursing facility located in Denver, CO.

These acquisitions were effective April 1, 2021 and will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease.

“We are pleased to be adding these operations to our Colorado portfolio and look forward to the contribution they will make to our same store operations in the state,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Endura Healthcare, Inc., Ensign’s Colorado-based subsidiary, added, “Each of these operations is well situated to become the operation-of-choice in their markets. We are excited to work together with our healthcare partners as we strive to provide top-notch care for our patients and their families.”

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 235 healthcare operations, 22 of which also include assisted living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign owns 94 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, assisted living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

