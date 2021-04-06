 
checkAd

ID Logistics Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Capital Stock Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 12:16  |  16   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ID Logistics (Paris:IDL):

Date

March 31, 2021

Total number of capital stock shares

5 661 040

Total number of theoretical voting rights

9 052 183

Total number of effective voting rights

9 047 012

It is reminded that an obligation to disclose crossing of thresholds is included in ID Logistics Group’s bylaws in addition to the legal obligation.

ID Logistics Group
 Société anonyme with share capital of € 2 830 520
Registered office : 55 chemin des Engranauds – 13660 Orgon – France
Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon
LEI code : N°969500U1DQN70VMJ9P45
ISIN code : FR0010929125 – IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,643 million in 2020. ID Logistics has more than 340 sites across 17 countries, representing 6.0 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,500 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics is characterized by offers involving a high level of technology. Developing a social and environmental approach through a number of original projects since its creation in 2001, the Group is today resolutely committed to an ambitious CSR policy. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

This translation is only for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Only the French text has legal value.

ID LOGISTICS GROUP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ID Logistics Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Capital Stock Shares Regulatory News: ID Logistics (Paris:IDL): Date March 31, 2021 Total number of capital stock shares 5 661 040 Total number of theoretical voting rights 9 052 183 Total number of effective voting rights 9 047 012 It is reminded that an obligation to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Cadence Unveils Next-Generation Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 Systems to Dramatically Accelerate ...
Westwater Resources to Host a Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow on Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
AeroFarms and Hortifrut Announce R&D Partnership to Advance the Next Generation of Blueberry and ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.21
ID Logistics: Good Financial Performance in 2020, Driven by International Business
09.03.21
ID Logistics: Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Capital Stock Shares