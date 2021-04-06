DGAP-DD JDC Group AG english
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 06.04.2021, 12:36 | 38 | 0 |
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
65299 06.04.2021
JDC Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Aragon : Umfirmierung der Gesellschaft in JDC Group
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0