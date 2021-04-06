 
SQZ Biotech to Participate in April Investor Events

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ), a cell therapy company developing novel treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that management will be participating in multiple investor conferences in April 2021. Armon Sharei, PhD, chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place April 12-15, 2021 and will participate in a cell therapy focused panel at the Canaccord Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference on April 15, 2021. The company will also be hosting one on one meetings at both conferences.

Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
 Presentation: Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 3:45pm EDT

Canaccord Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference
 Panel: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 1:00pm EDT

More information and the webcast for the presentation at Needham will be available on the Investors & Media section of the SQZ website. The webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Using its proprietary technology, SQZ Biotechnologies offers the unique ability to deliver multiple materials into many patient cell types to engineer what we believe can be an unprecedented range of potential therapeutics for a variety of diseases. SQZ Biotechnologies has the potential to create well-tolerated cell therapies that can provide therapeutic benefit for patients and to improve the patient experience over existing cell therapy approaches. With accelerated production timelines under 24 hours and the opportunity to eliminate preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays, our goal is to use the SQZ approach to establish a new paradigm for cell therapies. Our first therapeutic applications aim to leverage the potential to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors and immune tolerance for the treatment of unwanted immune reactions and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

18.03.21
SQZ Biotechnologies Reports 2020 Financial Results and Recent Advancements
10.03.21
SQZ Biotech to Present Preclinical Data on KRAS Tumor Targets and Next Generation SQZ eAPCs at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting