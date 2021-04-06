 
Aptinyx Recommences Phase 2 Study of NYX-458 in Patients with Cognitive Impairment Associated with Parkinson’s Disease Dementia and Dementia with Lewy Bodies

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that it has recommenced patient screening in a Phase 2 study of NYX-458 in patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia associated with Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. The company anticipates reporting data from this study in the second half of 2022.

“We are pleased to be moving forward in evaluating NYX-458 in patients suffering from cognitive impairment,” said Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Aptinyx. “Current therapies for these patients often do not deliver meaningful benefits and there is a great need for new therapeutic options. We believe the mechanism of NYX-458 is uniquely suited to address the cognitive deficits experienced by these patients and we look forward to building on the compelling preclinical data we have garnered with NYX-458 to date.”

“Misfolded alpha-synuclein deposition can lead to NMDA glutamate receptor dysfunction and contribute to cognitive deficits that characterize patients with Parkinson’s disease dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies,” said Peter LeWitt M.D., Professor of Neurology at Wayne State University School of Medicine. “Modulation of NMDA glutamate receptors to address this underlying disease pathology is a compelling approach to treating the broad spectrum of symptoms associated with cognitive impairment. I look forward to seeing the data from this study, which offers a first step in understanding the potential for NYX-458 as a novel therapeutic option.”

About the Phase 2 Study

The Phase 2 study is a randomized, double-blind, parallel-design, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety and potential cognitive benefits of NYX-458 in approximately 100 patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia associated with Parkinson’s disease or prodromal or manifest dementia with Lewy bodies. The study will evaluate daily oral dosing of NYX-458 30 mg compared to placebo over a 12-week period. The study will evaluate the overall safety and tolerability of NYX-458 in patients and the potential cognitive benefits of NYX-458 will be evaluated across multiple neurocognitive endpoints focused on attention, memory, and executive function. Aptinyx anticipates reporting data from this study in the second half of 2022. More information about this study can be found on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04148391).

