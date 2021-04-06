Aptinyx Recommences Phase 2 Study of NYX-458 in Patients with Cognitive Impairment Associated with Parkinson’s Disease Dementia and Dementia with Lewy Bodies

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced that it has recommenced patient screening in a Phase 2 study of NYX-458 in patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia associated with Parkinson’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies. The company anticipates reporting data from this study in the second half of 2022.

“We are pleased to be moving forward in evaluating NYX-458 in patients suffering from cognitive impairment,” said Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Aptinyx. “Current therapies for these patients often do not deliver meaningful benefits and there is a great need for new therapeutic options. We believe the mechanism of NYX-458 is uniquely suited to address the cognitive deficits experienced by these patients and we look forward to building on the compelling preclinical data we have garnered with NYX-458 to date.”