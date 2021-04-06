NICE Actimize Introduces AI-Powered SURVEIL-X Suitability To Reduce Compliance Risk for Wealth Management, Insurance Firms

Financial services organizations that provide investment advice, and which sell life insurance, annuities and other wealth products, are finding that regulators are escalating how closely they monitor advisor behavior. To help these firms reduce compliance risk, NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, today announced the introduction of SURVEIL-X Suitability for Wealth and Insurance , a comprehensive AI-powered surveillance and suitability solution that builds on the capabilities of NICE Actimize’s industry-leading SURVEIL-X Holistic Conduct Surveillance platform.

A growing body of global regulations and recommendations is exerting pressure on financial services organizations to more closely monitor regulated employees; review their investment recommendations, transactions and accounts for suitability and undue risks; and ensure that mandated disclosures are being properly communicated. Among these regulations are FINRA Rules 2111 and 3110; the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) Rule 1300; the SEC’s Regulation Best Interest; the Ontario Securities Commission’s (OSC) Client Focused Reforms; the Monetary Authority of Singapore's Private Banking Sales and Advisory Practices guidance; and the Securities and Futures Commission’s and Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s suitability obligations.

“As regulatory complexities grow, it’s placed an enormous burden on compliance organizations and has increased risk exposure,” said Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE. “As a premier end-to-end, cloud-native solution designed to address these regulatory requirements, SURVEIL-X Suitability provides coverage for a broad range of supervision and surveillance challenges and ensures advisors are providing advice and selling insurance and other investment products consistent with customer suitability profiles. By automating oversight and supervision of sales practices, SURVEIL-X Suitability cuts down on resource drain and costs, while insulating firms from regulatory breaches, fines and reputational damage.”