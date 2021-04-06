 
checkAd

Almadex Provides Update on Exploration and Royalty Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 12:30  |  64   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: “DEX”) is pleased to provide an update on activities commenced and planned for the coming year at its mineral properties in British Columbia, Nevada, and Mexico.

Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Almadex, stated “We expect 2021 to be an exciting year for Almadex. Several of our directly owned and optioned properties could be drilled this year, pending receipt of the necessary permits and allocation of budgets by some of our partners. At the same time, there are some exciting developments in our royalty portfolio, which continues to advance. Almadex has the necessary funds to execute on its 2021 exploration plans.”

Additional detail on the Company’s mineral property and royalty assets is provided below.

Nevada Optioned Properties

Davis/Paradise Valley

Almadex optioned 60% of the above properties to Makara Mining Corp. (“MAKA”) in 2020 (see press release dated September 14, 2020). Since that time, preliminary geological mapping and alteration studies have been completed, and MAKA intends to drill the project this year. Almadex is the Operator of the exploration program, and has mobilised one of its drills into Nevada in order to conduct the drilling program. MAKA recently announced that the first phase drilling program (5000 ft, 1500 m) is planned to be underway during April 2021, weather permitting.

To date, MAKA has issued 100,000 shares to Almadex as part of the option agreement.

Willow

Almadex, through its predecessor Company, Azucar Minerals Ltd., optioned up to 75% of the Willow property to Abacus Mining and Exploration Corp. (“AME”) in 2017. AME’s work since this time has included geological, geochemical and geophysical work, as well as a short core drilling program in 2018.

Willow is located in the Yerington camp, southeast of Reno, NV. The Yerington camp contains four known porphyry copper-molybdenum (Cu-Mo) deposits, all associated with a particular intrusive rock known as the Luhr Hill Granite. AME states that its work points to the existence of a fifth porphyry on the Willow property, the first major discovery in the camp in over 40 years. Drilling in 2018 identified Cu values in the 0.1% to 0.2% Cu range along with elevated Mo, associated with the Luhr Hill Granite. Abacus is currently planning a drill campaign to begin in Q2 2021.

Seite 1 von 5
Almadex Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Almadex Provides Update on Exploration and Royalty Portfolio VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: “DEX”) is pleased to provide an update on activities commenced and planned for the coming year at its mineral properties in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for the First ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Pricing of $125 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration