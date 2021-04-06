Evoqua Water Technologies Completes Acquisition of Water Consulting Specialists, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced it has acquired privately-held Water Consulting Specialists, Inc. (WCSI), a leader in the design, manufacturing, and service of industrial high-purity water treatment systems. This acquisition will strengthen Evoqua’s portfolio of high-purity water systems and enable the company to further expand in key industrial markets. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Pocasset, Massachusetts, with operations in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WSCI offers high-purity water expertise, design/build, turnkey solutions, and service capabilities for customers in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, microelectronics, and food and beverage markets. WSCI provides a variety of water treatment solutions and services, including pretreatment, service deionization (SDI), reverse osmosis (RO), and electrodeionization (EDI).