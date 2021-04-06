 
Evoqua Water Technologies Completes Acquisition of Water Consulting Specialists, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced it has acquired privately-held Water Consulting Specialists, Inc. (WCSI), a leader in the design, manufacturing, and service of industrial high-purity water treatment systems. This acquisition will strengthen Evoqua’s portfolio of high-purity water systems and enable the company to further expand in key industrial markets. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Pocasset, Massachusetts, with operations in Pompton Plains, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WSCI offers high-purity water expertise, design/build, turnkey solutions, and service capabilities for customers in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, microelectronics, and food and beverage markets. WSCI provides a variety of water treatment solutions and services, including pretreatment, service deionization (SDI), reverse osmosis (RO), and electrodeionization (EDI).

“The acquisition of WCSI strengthens and extends our service footprint in the northeast region of the U.S.,” said Evoqua Chief Executive Officer Ron Keating. “WCSI’s strong presence in high-purity water treatment in key critical markets, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, provides the opportunity to further expand our digitally enabled solutions and services.”

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

