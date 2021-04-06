Averna announces the arrival of new investors to fast-track its international growth

Averna President François Rainville states "We are very proud to welcome these new partners. With their participation, the Averna team will have the resources to continue its fast-paced growth and we will keep our focus on consolidating the international market in our sector."

MONTRÉAL, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buoyed by a marked increase in its international sales, Averna, a world leader in the development and integration of test and quality engineering solutions, announces that Walter Capital Partners, Investissement Québec and W Investments Group LP have joined the company's executive team members as shareholders. These new partners share the Averna team's determination to continue the firm's growth by strengthening its presence in international markets.

"Walter Capital Partners will leverage its expertise and resources to support Averna's world-class management team in deploying an international acquisition strategy," says Walter Capital Partners Managing Partner Éric Doyon. "We are pleased to team up with Investissement Québec and W Investments Group LP, two co-investors who are as motivated as we are to support François Rainville and his team, who are also important shareholders."

Headquartered in Montréal, the company currently employs close to 400 people in seven countries and provides innovative solutions and expertise in the life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and transportation electrification, aerospace, defence, and telecommunications industries. Its prestigious client list includes leaders such as Medtronic, Google, Microsoft, Oculus, Intel, GE Healthcare, Rivian and Datwyler.

Averna's mission is built on four pillars that reflect the company's values and that drive its actions every day: teamwork and engagement, innovation and knowledge, performance and leadership, and a focus on client satisfaction. These have enabled Averna to build a solid and globally successful formula.

David Waddell, Managing Partner, W Investments Group LP, says: "All the pieces are in place to enable Averna to maintain and even accelerate its growth. With the executive team's clear vision of the market, the depth and expertise of the Averna team, the constant innovation, the prestigious clientele, and now the new partners' strategic business experience, Averna is strategically positioned to reach new heights!"