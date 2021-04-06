 
Shutterstock Names Meeckel Beecher as Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) (the "Company"), a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced Meeckel Beecher is joining the Company as Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In this position, Meeckel will advance Shutterstock's global DEI strategy, to ensure the brand and product offerings are diverse and representative of its people, and of the communities Shutterstock services globally.

A well-respected thought leader across social impact, diversity and inclusivity, Meeckel brings over a decade of extensive experience to this role. As Shutterstock's Head of DEI, Meeckel will be responsible for leading all aspects of Shutterstock's global DEI strategy, working closely with the Senior Leadership Team, DEI Council, as well as Shutterstock's Employee Resource Groups: ShADEs (Afro-Descendant Employees), Todos Juntos (Hispanic and Latinx employees), Women@Shutterstock, Prism (which supports members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies), and Seasons (supporting generational employees). Meeckel will ensure that DEI is being considered at every possible opportunity, and will create and facilitate safe spaces for honest feedback and dialogue around DEI, while building trusted partnerships, credibility, and influence across the business.

"We are proud of the rich mix of backgrounds and perspectives at Shutterstock, and we want our employees to come to work as their authentic selves, where they can share their ideas, experiences and perspectives to fuel the creative and innovative products we deliver to our customers," said Sara Birmingham, Chief Human Resources Officer at Shutterstock. "I am delighted to have an exceptional leader like Meeckel join us to further our mission of building a workforce that is, at all levels, representative of the diverse global community we serve."

Meeckel joins Shutterstock from Altice USA, where he served as Director of Community Affairs. There, he partnered with various stakeholders to incorporate DEI best practices across the business, and in community engagement programs, and collaborated with the company's Employee Resource Groups to build engagement and impact. Meeckel also has notable experience in communications and corporate social responsibility. 

"In light of the events of the past year, upholding values of diversity, inclusivity, representation and respect, have never been more important, nor more urgent," said Meeckel Beecher. "I am honored to be joining Shutterstock, a company that keeps these principles at the forefront of everything they do, and I look forward to amplifying and executing the DEI strategy to ensure we build meaningful connections with our customers and employees on a global scale."

About Shutterstock, Inc.
Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and tools for brands, businesses and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over one million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 350 million images and more than 20 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering; Shutterstock Studios, an end-to-end custom creative shop; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free music library; and Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial images and videos for the world's media.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

