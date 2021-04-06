Plymouth Industrial REIT Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
The Company plans to issue its earnings release before the market opens on Friday, May 7, 2021, and will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (412) 717-9587. A replay of the call will be available through May 14, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering the replay access code, 10154103.
The live audio webcast of the Company’s quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.plymouthreit.com. The online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call and archived for approximately 90 days.
About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses, light industrial and small bay industrial properties, located in primary and secondary markets within the main industrial, distribution and logistics corridors of the United States.
