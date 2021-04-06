Plymouth Industrial REIT Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The Company plans to issue its earnings release before the market opens on Friday, May 7, 2021, and will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, later that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (412) 717-9587. A replay of the call will be available through May 14, 2021, by dialing (412) 317-0088 and entering the replay access code, 10154103.