AstraZeneca Announces Collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital to Accelerate Digital Health Solutions

This collaboration is being led by the MGH Center for Innovation in Digital Healthcare (CIDH) and will utilize AstraZeneca’s new AMAZE disease management platform in studies for heart failure and asthma management. These first two studies will pilot AMAZE in a real-world setting with the goals of improving patient engagement, care-team communication and clinical outcomes while reducing healthcare costs.

AstraZeneca has entered into a collaboration agreement with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), leveraging robust data and clinical best practices to create digital health solutions that address today’s most urgent healthcare challenges. Catalyzed by the COVID-19 pandemic and a shared mission to improve care for patients with chronic illness, this novel partnership is focused on creating and clinically validating patient-centric digital health solutions and establishing a new standard of care for chronic illness management outside of a clinical setting.

Through remote monitoring, AMAZE identifies at-risk patients and delivers insights to the clinical care team at the point of care to improve the management of complex patient populations. The digital platform, including a patient app and clinician dashboard, is intended to speed up evidence-based clinical practice with the aim of continuously improving the standard of patient care and healthcare efficiency.

Ruud Dobber, Ph.D, Executive Vice President and President, BioPharmaceuticals Business Unit, said: “We believe the AMAZE disease management platform has the potential to transform the current healthcare delivery paradigm for patients around the world living with chronic diseases. We are incredibly proud to be working closely with Massachusetts General Hospital to utilize this digital platform to close gaps in patient care, ultimately leading to better outcomes.”

“This extraordinary level of collaboration between an academic medical center and a pharmaceutical company, opens a pathway to innovative digital health solutions that place the patient at the center of care,” said Peter L. Slavin, MD, President, Massachusetts General Hospital. “By embracing the tension of different perspectives and expertise, we can move faster and more efficiently while maintaining the highest levels of scientific rigor and clinical excellence. While there is no precedent for this type of deep relationship, we hope this alliance will serve as a model for future collaboration between pharma and healthcare providers.”

Following the successful conclusion of the heart failure and asthma studies, AstraZeneca and Massachusetts General Hospital plan to expand the use of AMAZE across multiple chronic disease areas, reaching patients throughout the Mass General Brigham system, and beyond.

