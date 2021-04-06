 
Overland ADCT BioPharma Appoints Eric Koo as Chief Executive Officer

Overland ADCT BioPharma, a joint venture created by Overland Pharmaceuticals and ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT), today announced the appointment of Eric Koo, BSc, MBA, as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Koo brings more than 25 years of pharmaceutical industry and business management experience to Overland ADCT BioPharma with a proven track record of executing successful drug approvals and launches across Asia.

Eric Koo, BSc, MBA (Photo: Business Wire)

“Overland ADCT BioPharma has a tremendous opportunity to bridge the clinical gap between the U.S., Europe and Asia through the expanded reach of innovative cancer medicines like antibody drug conjugates,” said Eric Koo, BSc, MBA. “It is an honor to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer and I look forward to working closely with both teams at Overland Pharmaceuticals and ADC Therapeutics to develop and commercialize the pipeline in greater China and Singapore.”

Mr. Koo most recently served as Vice President, Head of Oncology Business Unit at Takeda China focusing on multiple myeloma and lymphoma. Prior to Takeda China, Mr. Koo served as Director, Oncology Business Unit and Director, Market Access, External Affairs & Key Account Management at Merck, Sharp and Dome (MSD) Taiwan. Prior to MSD, he served as Regional Marketing Director for APAC & Specialty Care BU Head, Malaysia/Singapore at Bayer APAC. Mr. Koo started his pharmaceutical career at Pfizer, spending 16 years in various sales, product management and marketing positions at both Pfizer Taiwan and Pfizer Emerging Market Asia & China, including six years as the China/APAC Regional Marketing Director for Oncology.

Mr. Koo earned his BSc in Pharmacy from Taipei Medical University and his MBA from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Belk College of Business.

“Eric joins Overland ADCT BioPharma at an important time in the joint venture’s evolution as the U.S. PDUFA date for Lonca quickly approaches this May,” said Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “We are thrilled to welcome a highly qualified, respected and visionary leader like Eric to lead Overland ADCT BioPharma in its quest to develop and commercialize Lonca and other ADCs for difficult-to-treat hematologic and solid tumor indications in greater China and Singapore.”

