 
checkAd

Heritage Cannabis Announces RAD and Premium 5 Soon to be Available in New Brunswick

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received the first order from Cannabis NB, New Brunswick’s legal recreational cannabis retailer, to sell its Premium 5 and RAD branded products in the province. RAD is Heritage’s value brand dedicated to providing cannabis consumers with the most affordable products while still maintaining the highest quality standard possible.

With this order, Heritage has two brands available in New Brunswick, including 19 SKUs across the RAD and Premium 5 brands. Beginning in April, customers in New Brunswick will be able to purchase RAD Vapes, RAD Shatter, RAD Crumble, RAD Live Resin, and RAD CBD Isolate, as well as Premium 5 Full Spectrum Extract and Live Resin Caviar.

Heritage’s President of the Recreational Division David Schwede said, “We are very pleased to be entering the New Brunswick market with Cannabis NB’s order of our RAD and Premium 5 brands. Consumers in New Brunswick will have a broad range of choice of extract and extract derivative products across our high-quality Premium 5 and favourably priced RAD brands, and we expect the positive reaction and strong following for our products to continue growing.”

Follow Heritage’s Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, and feelgood. brands on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

About Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

Heritage is a cannabinoid company focused on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services. In Canada, Heritage operates through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corporation, both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these subsidiaries and the Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, RAD and feelgood. brands, Heritage focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HERITAGE CANNABIS HOLDINGS CORP.

“Clint Sharples”

Clint Sharples

CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Heritage Cannabis Announces RAD and Premium 5 Soon to be Available in New Brunswick Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received the first order from Cannabis NB, New Brunswick’s legal recreational cannabis retailer, to sell its Premium 5 and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Cadence Unveils Next-Generation Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 Systems to Dramatically Accelerate ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.04.21
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
01.04.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces Strategic Re-financing with $7.0 Million Senior Secured Term Loan
25.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces the Upcoming Launch of CBD Product Applications Utilizing the Patented VESIsorb Delivery System Technology in the United States, Including ArthroCBD and Topical CBD Products
23.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces the Expansion of its US Supply and Distribution Agreement with Geocann for Products Utilizing VESIsorb Technology for the Canadian Medical and Retail Markets
18.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces Receipt of the First Health Canada Cannabis Export License Granted for Brazil
16.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Achieves Strong Sales Growth, Reaches First Million Dollar Revenue Week
10.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces Manitoba to Now Carry RAD and Newly Introduced feelgood. Brands
09.03.21
Heritage Cannabis Announces the Launch of New Affordable Health and Wellness Brand feelgood. and First Delivery to B.C.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:14 Uhr
9.798
CBD - CANNABIS - Heritage Cannabis-Holdings