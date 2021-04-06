Heritage Cannabis Announces RAD and Premium 5 Soon to be Available in New Brunswick

With this order, Heritage has two brands available in New Brunswick, including 19 SKUs across the RAD and Premium 5 brands. Beginning in April, customers in New Brunswick will be able to purchase RAD Vapes, RAD Shatter, RAD Crumble, RAD Live Resin, and RAD CBD Isolate, as well as Premium 5 Full Spectrum Extract and Live Resin Caviar.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received the first order from Cannabis NB, New Brunswick’s legal recreational cannabis retailer, to sell its Premium 5 and RAD branded products in the province. RAD is Heritage’s value brand dedicated to providing cannabis consumers with the most affordable products while still maintaining the highest quality standard possible.

Heritage’s President of the Recreational Division David Schwede said, “We are very pleased to be entering the New Brunswick market with Cannabis NB’s order of our RAD and Premium 5 brands. Consumers in New Brunswick will have a broad range of choice of extract and extract derivative products across our high-quality Premium 5 and favourably priced RAD brands, and we expect the positive reaction and strong following for our products to continue growing.”

Heritage is a cannabinoid company focused on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services. In Canada, Heritage operates through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp. and CannaCure Corporation, both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations. Working under these subsidiaries and the Purefarma, Pura Vida, Premium 5, RAD and feelgood. brands, Heritage focuses on extraction and the creation of derivative products for recreational consumers, as well as the formulation of cannabis based medical solutions. In the U.S., Heritage operates under Opticann Inc., a Colorado based oral and topical cannabinoid company with the rights to exclusively sell CBD and CBG products made with the patented VESIsorb drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability. As the parent company, Heritage is focused on providing the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally.

