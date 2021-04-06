 
Flower One Provides Reminder to Debentureholders to Complete Forms of Proxy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Flower One Holdings Inc. (“Flower One” or the “Company”) (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), a leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, reminds holders of the Company’s convertible debentures due March 28, 2022 (the “March Convertible Debentures”) and holders of the Company’s convertible debentures due November 15, 2022 (the “November Convertible Debentures”) (together, the “Debentureholders”) to complete their Form of Proxy to vote in favor of, and consent in writing to, certain proposed amendments to the terms of the Debentures (the “Debenture Amendments”). The deadline to return a completed Form of Proxy is April 13, 2021 at 10:00 am PT for the November Convertible Debentures and April 13, 2021 at 10:30 am PT for the March Convertible Debentures.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT – PLEASE VOTE TODAY
 The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Debentureholders vote FOR all proposed resolutions.

Debentureholders are encouraged to read the materials for the meetings and to vote, and consent in writing, in advance of the meetings by mail, telephone or internet in the manner set out in the management information circulars, copies of which have been filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and uploaded to the Company’s website at: https://flowerone.com. These management information circulars describe in detail the Company’s proposed restructuring involving amendments to the Debentures, and include the form of resolution to be voted on in connection therewith.

Debentureholder Questions or Voting Assistance
 Debentureholders who have questions or need assistance with voting can contact the Company’s proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, as follows:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group
North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184
Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211
Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Flower One Holdings Inc.
 Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, 22Red Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, Huxton, The Clear, and Flower One’s leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the Company’s flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on becoming the first high-quality, low-cost brand fulfillment partner.

