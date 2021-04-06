 
Landos Biopharma Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Omilancor for the Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Third potential indication for omilancor (BT-11), a first-in-class candidate for the treatment of autoimmune diseases

BLACKSBURG, Va., April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for omilancor (BT-11), a novel, orally administered, gut-restricted LANCL2 agonist, in development for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE). With up to 160,000 patients in the United States, EoE is an orphan disease without a current FDA-approved therapeutic. Landos expects to initiate patient dosing in the first half of 2022.

“The clearance of this IND for our lead asset omilancor for a third indication, Eosinophilic Esophagitis, exemplifies the candidate’s versatility to potentially target and treat multiple autoimmune diseases that face significant treatment challenges,” commented Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landos. “EoE results from a dysregulation of Th2-mediatied immunity that can cause inflammation, chronic pain and frequent hospitalizations, of which approximately one third of patients do not respond to the current standard of care. Based on the trials we have conducted to date, we believe omilancor’s established safety and tolerability profile and efficacy in reducing inflammation through the activation of LANCL2 supports the promise of omilancor to treat this underserved patient population.”

This trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1b study designed to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics of omilancor in patients with active Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE). A total of 36 patients will be randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive either omilancor 500 mg twice daily, omilancor 1000 mg once daily, or placebo for 12 weeks. Each of the treatment arms will include 12 subjects. The safety primary endpoint will measure the frequency and severity of adverse events as well as changes in clinical chemistry and hematology from baseline. The secondary endpoint is pharmacokinetic analysis of omilancor plasma levels at various time intervals post-dosing in addition to evaluating the mean concentration of omilancor in esophageal biopsy tissue after 12 weeks of dosing.

