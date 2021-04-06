 
GZ6G Technologies Appoints Eloisa Tobias as Director of Smart Solutions for the Green Zebra Networks Division

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

Tobias to Develop and Implement Strategies for IT Managed Services Based Division

LAS VEGAS, NV, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Eloisa “Elle” Tobias as Director of Green Zebra Smart Solutions for the Green Zebra Networks division. In this role, Ms. Tobias will be responsible for leading the development, improvement, and management of all activities related to smart solutions within the GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Networks division. The Green Zebra Networks division continuously works with clients to offer a fully integrated secure wireless & IT network infrastructure solution for enterprise opportunities. Green Zebra Networks division will provide both wireless IT hardware and software managed services support for the Orange County, CA market while serving enterprise level clients. In addition, Green Zebra Networks’ wireless technology will provide proprietary and licensed technology solutions.

“As the smart solutions consultant for cities, stadiums and venues, GZ6G Technologies’ Green Zebra Networks division is continuing to grow as new clients move toward digital technologies  like 5G and Wi-Fi 6 and are in need of a smart solutions provider,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “Elle’s business acumen, sales, and IT knowledge will catapult revenue in our local wireless IT Networks division and work cohesively with our other divisions.”

GZ6G Technologies is the expert smart solutions consultant helping cities, stadiums, airports, campuses, resorts, and hospitals understand the wireless infrastructure and IoT applications that will give a competitive advantage to a smarter world. Each GZ6G Technologies’ business division provides a core area of expertise, a smart solution technology platform that can be implemented separately or combined into a complete enterprise system.

Smart cities and venues require the expertise from all four GZ6G divisions and all four technology platforms to be truly smart, effective, and successful. Divisions include: 

Green Zebra Networks: Green Zebra Networks Division works together with clients to offer fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra Networks division will provide managed services support for IT wireless networks hardware and software for local and national enterprise level clients. In addition, GZN wireless technology will provide proprietary and licensed technology solutions.

