XORTX Announces Notice to Grant European Patent

Patent Supporting Diabetic Nephropathy – XRx-221

CALGARY, Alberta, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that it has received notification of intention to grant the patent “Compositions and Methods for Treatment and Prevention of Hyperuricemia Related Health Consequences” by the European Patent Office for this PCT international application. The patent covers compositions and methods for the prevention and treatment of diabetic nephropathy (DN) using uric acid lowering agent and specifically xanthine oxidase inhibitors. Aberrant purine metabolism and specifically, chronically increased serum uric acid concentrations have been associated with kidney disease progression.

Dr. Allen Davidoff, CEO commented, “This patent relates to certain compositions and uses of uric acid lowering agents to treat diabetic nephropathy and provides XORTX with protection in the 31 markets within the European region. With this newly allowed patent, XORTX now has five granted patents in the US and/or EU covering compositions and uses of uric acid lowering agents for the treatment of chronic progressing kidney disease, hypertension, insulin resistance, and diabetic nephropathy.”

About XRx-221

XORTX’s program, XRx-221, for DN, is a small molecule drug development program focused on bringing therapies to patients to treat progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) due to diabetes. It broadens our intellectual property platform in key European jurisdictions in connection with our mission to develop and clinically advance drugs that manage purine metabolism and chronically increased serum uric acid with the goal of slowing the progression of diabetic nephropathy.

About Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Diabetic Nephropathy (DN)

CKD, also called chronic kidney failure, describes the gradual loss of kidney function. The kidneys filter wastes and excess fluids from blood, which are then excreted in the urine, but when CKD reaches an advanced stage, dangerous levels of fluid, electrolytes and wastes can build up in the body. In the early stages of CKD, there may be few signs or symptoms and CKD may not become apparent until kidney function is significantly impaired. Treatment for CKD focuses on slowing the progression of the kidney damage, usually by controlling the underlying cause. CKD can progress to end-stage kidney failure, which is fatal without artificial filtering (dialysis) or a kidney transplant. More than one in seven, or 15% of US adults being ~37 million people, are estimated to have CKD1, and of those, it is estimated that diabetic nephropathy (DN) contributes half of all individuals. Sadly, there are few approved drugs to treat or slow progressing CKD or DN.

