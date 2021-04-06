BC Craft Supply Closes Strategic Private Placement with Mr. Daniel Petrov

The Company has issued 6,095,238 units (“ Units ”) of the Company at a price of CAD $0.084 per Unit, with each Unit being comprised of one common share (each a “ Common Share ”) and one-half of one (1/2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant being a “ Warrant ”) of the Company. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional Common Share of the Company for a period of 24 months from closing with an exercise price of CAD $0.126 per Common Share. Proceeds from the private placement will be used for general working capital.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Craft Supply Co. Ltd. (the “ Company ” or “ BC Craft ”) ( CSE: CRFT ) ( OTC:CRFTF ) ( FSE:ZZD1 ) announces that further to the news release dated March 23, 2021 , it has closed the strategic private placement with Mr. Daniel Petrov for aggregate proceeds of $500,000

The Company also announces that is has issued 1,562,000 Common Shares at a deemed price of $0.064 per Common Share to Mr. Petrov pursuant to his appointment to the Company’s advisory board. The Common Shares will vest over a period of 12 months in accordance with the terms of Mr. Petrov’s advisory board agreement.

All securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

Daniel Petrov stated, "I am excited to offer my expertise and provide insight and advice to BC Craft and its US expansion. BC Craft is poised to be highly competitive in Canada and Biden’s USA.”



Matthew Watters, CEO of BC Craft stated, “We are thrilled to have Daniel’s support in the next chapter of craft cannabis and BC Craft's expansion into the US market. Our management philosophy supports long-term, relational business (rather than the type of short-term transactional business that has proven harmful to the cannabis industry). We have commenced on an incredibly valuable advisory relationship with Daniel that will help us expand in Canada, the USA and foreign markets.”

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.