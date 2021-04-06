 
Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Needham’s 20th Annual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021   

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will participate in Needham’s 20th Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually April 12-15, 2021.

Presentation Details
Conference: 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat with covering analyst, Chad Messer, Ph.D.
Presenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Neill, Shattuck’s Chief Financial Officer
Date: April 14, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. EST
Webcast Link: Available Here

A live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days following the presentation date.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Stephanie.ascher@sternir.com


Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Needham’s 20th Annual Healthcare Conference AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for …

