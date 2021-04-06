 
checkAd

Fortress Technologies Launches ESG conscious Bitcoin Mining Venture with Great American Mining

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.04.2021, 13:00  |  39   |   |   

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (“Fortress” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) conscious Bitcoin mining venture with Great American Mining (“GAM”), thereby increasing its existing Bitcoin production and positioning the company for further growth and investments in Bitcoin mining and greenhouse gas emissions reduction and offset markets.

Last spring, Fortress decided to allocate balance sheet capital to Bitcoin, recognizing the need to diversify its treasury assets. This move was made months before other more famous investors and publicly traded companies made a similar decision.

In the fall of 2020, Fortress initiated an internal project to seek out opportunities that could grow our Bitcoin mining operations. What concerned our board was the increasing resistance from society to the environmental footprint associated with the Bitcoin mining sector, and consequently we sought an alternative method while also pursuing other ESG related investment opportunities. We believed the future of institutional-backed Bitcoin mining would be environmentally conscious and initiated a rigorous research process into various existing and developmental applications.

Ultimately, our research led us to a specific company, Great American Mining (“GAM”), which was profitably mining Bitcoin by utilizing an environmentally conscious and greenhouse gas reducing approach. Great American Mining’s novel technology captures methane waste gas, a greenhouse gas emitted during the extraction of many hydrocarbon resources and many times more potent than CO2 emissions, and converts the stranded waste gas into a productive energy source for Bitcoin mining. Great American Mining’s operations thereby capture and reduce the emissions of this potent greenhouse gas, while also producing Bitcoin at a price per kWh well below the all-in rates for on-grid miners. We were impressed both with Great American Mining’s mission and execution, believing this innovation was precisely what was needed to advance Bitcoin mining into a more ESG compliant asset class for institutional investors. Consequently, we have partnered with the Great American Mining team to scale our overall hash power and Bitcoin mining operations utilizing GAM’s ongoing operating partnerships.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fortress Technologies Launches ESG conscious Bitcoin Mining Venture with Great American Mining TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (“Fortress” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) conscious Bitcoin mining venture with Great …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
AgraFlora and Other Owners Agree to Sell Edibles Business for $35 Million to Organigram
CytoDyn Reschedules Webcast from April 6 to April 7
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for the First ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Pricing of $125 Million Registered Direct Offering
AB Science announces the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Chicago ...
NanoXplore Provides an Update on GrapheneBlack Regulatory Approval
Titel
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Valneva Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data for Its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, ...
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Committed to Meeting Growing Hydrogen Demand
Atari announces the creation of two divisions, Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain, and a change in ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration