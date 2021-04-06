Fortress Technologies Launches ESG conscious Bitcoin Mining Venture with Great American Mining

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: FORT) (“Fortress” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) conscious Bitcoin mining venture with Great American Mining (“GAM”), thereby increasing its existing Bitcoin production and positioning the company for further growth and investments in Bitcoin mining and greenhouse gas emissions reduction and offset markets.

In the fall of 2020, Fortress initiated an internal project to seek out opportunities that could grow our Bitcoin mining operations. What concerned our board was the increasing resistance from society to the environmental footprint associated with the Bitcoin mining sector, and consequently we sought an alternative method while also pursuing other ESG related investment opportunities. We believed the future of institutional-backed Bitcoin mining would be environmentally conscious and initiated a rigorous research process into various existing and developmental applications.

Ultimately, our research led us to a specific company, Great American Mining (“GAM”), which was profitably mining Bitcoin by utilizing an environmentally conscious and greenhouse gas reducing approach. Great American Mining’s novel technology captures methane waste gas, a greenhouse gas emitted during the extraction of many hydrocarbon resources and many times more potent than CO2 emissions, and converts the stranded waste gas into a productive energy source for Bitcoin mining. Great American Mining’s operations thereby capture and reduce the emissions of this potent greenhouse gas, while also producing Bitcoin at a price per kWh well below the all-in rates for on-grid miners. We were impressed both with Great American Mining’s mission and execution, believing this innovation was precisely what was needed to advance Bitcoin mining into a more ESG compliant asset class for institutional investors. Consequently, we have partnered with the Great American Mining team to scale our overall hash power and Bitcoin mining operations utilizing GAM’s ongoing operating partnerships.