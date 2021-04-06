Press Release

April 6, 2021

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 177,609 shares in the period March 29 to April 1, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 44.19 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 7.8 million.