Whitestone REIT Appoints Rebecca Elliott as Vice President, Corporate Communications

HOUSTON, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WSR) announced that Rebecca Elliott, APR has joined Whitestone as Vice President, Corporate Communications, effective March 29, 2021. In her role, Elliott will oversee corporate communications and investor relations for Whitestone.

“We are excited to have Rebecca join our leadership team,” said Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and CEO of Whitestone. “Rebecca brings to Whitestone a wealth of experience in planning and executing communications and investor relations strategies, while always focusing on continuous improvement that contributes to corporate positioning, stakeholder relationships and shareholder value. We believe she will be valuable to increasing our future competitive position and our growth sharing our story with the investor community as we narrow the wide gap between our market price and NAV.”

“I am pleased to join the Whitestone team,” Elliott stated. “I believe Whitestone has an exciting business model and vision, and a great story to tell. Whitestone’s leaders and employees have demonstrated their resilience and determination to provide shareholder value and nurture stakeholder relationships even during unique challenging times. I look forward to working with Jim and the leadership team as we continue to build upon Whitestone’s strong foundation of high-quality community and lifestyle retail properties and advance the company’s focus on delivering strategic growth, operational excellence, strong financial performance, and shareholder value.”

An award-winning corporate affairs professional, Elliott has more than 30 years of corporate communications, investor, stakeholder and media relations, public affairs, crisis communications, and corporate social responsibility experience. Over the course of her career, Elliott has served in communications leadership roles for Shell Oil Company, Shell Trading & Shipping, TETRA Technologies, Hill & Knowlton, TXU Communications (now known as Consolidated Communications), and LifeCell Corporation, as well as served as outside communications counsel for clients in diverse industries, including numerous real estate development clients.

Elliott is an Accredited Public Relations (APR) professional who holds multiple FEMA Incident Command System certifications. She is a past board member of the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Houston Chapter, the former Texas Public Relations Association, the Child Abuse Prevention Network and the Education for Tomorrow Alliance. In addition to her membership in PRSA, Elliott is a member of the National Investor Relations Institute, the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce, and the Montgomery County Association of Business Women. She also is a past volunteer at DePelchin Children’s Center and an alumna of Leadership Houston, Leadership Montgomery County and The Center for Houston’s Future Leadership Forum.

Elliott holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA, specializing in Finance and Strategic Management, from Sam Houston State University.

In her personal life, Elliott is the proud mother of her son who is an Eagle Scout, a community volunteer and an advocate for child abuse prevention, education and life skills development for youth, career preparation for communications and business college students, and health and wellness.

About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of local, regional and national tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Whitestone (NYSE: WSR) pays monthly dividends to its shareholders and it has consistently done so for more than 15 years.

Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Investors Contact:
Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com

Source: Whitestone REIT

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc847e19-79b6-4094 ...


30.03.21
REITs als Dividendeninvestment mitten in der Pandemie? Folgendes sollte man dabei beachten!
26.03.21
Whitestone REIT Declares Second Quarter 2Q21 Dividends
18.03.21
Whitestone Signs Over 9,800 Square Feet of Significant Leases, Increasing NOI by 31% at Las Colinas Village in Irving, TX
17.03.21
Whitestone REIT to Participate in M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference